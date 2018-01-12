EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2934752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Strong wind and slippery roads made travel difficult in northwest Indiana after lake-effect snow fell in the area.

Strong winds whipped huge waves onto the Lakefront Trail along Lake Shore Drive, forcing a portion to close Friday morning.Waves from Lake Michigan splashed up onto the pavement making conditions unsafe for runners and cyclists. They should stay away from the area while waves are this high.The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory around midday Friday. It will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.As of 11 a.m. Friday, temperatures in the Chicago area were more than 30 degrees cooler than they were at the same time Thursday. The wind also played a role in how cold it felt. ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said it will be cold in the Chicago area all weekend.In northwest Indiana, the wind also created dangerous driving conditions after lake-effect snow made roads slick. Motorists should keep a safe distance from the car in front of them and reduce their speed to prevent a crash.Snow is expected to fall Friday afternoon to the Illinois side of Lake Michigan, before shifting into Indiana Friday evening. Schwarz said 1-3 inches of snow accumulation are possible in Lake and Porter counties, with heavier amounts in isolated areas. The snow is expected to shift further east on Saturday.The Chicago area's next chance for snow will be Sunday night into Monday morning, with 1-3 inches of accumulation likely, Schwarz said.