  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: High waves along lakefront; dangerous wind in NW Indiana after snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Strong winds whipped huge waves onto the Lakefront Trail along Lake Shore Drive, forcing a portion to close Friday morning. (WLS)

By and Evelyn Holmes
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Strong winds whipped huge waves onto the Lakefront Trail along Lake Shore Drive, forcing a portion to close Friday morning.

Waves from Lake Michigan splashed up onto the pavement making conditions unsafe for runners and cyclists. They should stay away from the area while waves are this high.

The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory around midday Friday. It will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, temperatures in the Chicago area were more than 30 degrees cooler than they were at the same time Thursday. The wind also played a role in how cold it felt. ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said it will be cold in the Chicago area all weekend.

Dangerous winds on slippery roads in northwest Indiana

EMBED More News Videos

Strong wind and slippery roads made travel difficult in northwest Indiana after lake-effect snow fell in the area.


In northwest Indiana, the wind also created dangerous driving conditions after lake-effect snow made roads slick. Motorists should keep a safe distance from the car in front of them and reduce their speed to prevent a crash.

Snow is expected to fall Friday afternoon to the Illinois side of Lake Michigan, before shifting into Indiana Friday evening. Schwarz said 1-3 inches of snow accumulation are possible in Lake and Porter counties, with heavier amounts in isolated areas. The snow is expected to shift further east on Saturday.

The Chicago area's next chance for snow will be Sunday night into Monday morning, with 1-3 inches of accumulation likely, Schwarz said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowwinter weathercoldwindIndianaPorter CountyMunsterLake County IndianaIroquois CountyKankakee CountyIllinoisMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Temperatures plummet overnight, freezing rain, sleet expected
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
More Weather
Top Stories
Durbin confirms Trump 's***hole' remark, says language was 'hate-filled, vile and racist'
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
Man says he was brutally beaten by NFL player's family at game
Attorney general candidate Aaron Goldstein robbed in Albany Park
Mother wants teacher removed for telling black son he might be lynched
Adoptive parents of orphan, 3, indicted for capital murder
Document: Murdered student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
Trump denies describing certain nations as 's***hole countries'
Show More
Woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school
Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find her old family
CTA Red, Purple Line service resumes after person hit by train at Bryn Mawr
Parents sue for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at Schaumburg school
Number of fatal pediatric flu cases rises, according to CDC
More News
Top Video
First handroll bar opens in Chicago
Number of fatal pediatric flu cases rises to 20
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video