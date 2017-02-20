EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1763606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

Chicago's historic record-breaking warm temperature continued for a fourth consecutive day on Monday.Monday afternoon, temperatures hit 67 degrees, breaking a 1930 record high of 64 degrees, according to ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.Sunday's high reached 69, Saturday reached 70 and Friday reach 67 -- each day breaking a record.The Chicago will likely see two more days of above-60 degree temperatures, making it one of the warmest Februarys ever.And Chicagoans continued to basked in the sun and warmth, shedding coats and venturing outdoors.At the Downers Grove Park District golf course, they opened Sunday for the first time in February. Golfers who have President's Day off said they plan to come back on Monday.The warm weather was bad news for the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park. The ribbon was closed Sunday until about 4:30 p.m.Spring is officially less than a month away. Regardless, snow showers are expected in less than a week on Saturday.