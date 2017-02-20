WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Historic warm temps break record for 4th day in row

The Downers Grove Park District golf course opened Sunday for the first time in February.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's historic record-breaking warm temperature continued for a fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Monday afternoon, temperatures hit 67 degrees, breaking a 1930 record high of 64 degrees, according to ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.

Sunday's high reached 69, Saturday reached 70 and Friday reach 67 -- each day breaking a record.

The Chicago will likely see two more days of above-60 degree temperatures, making it one of the warmest Februarys ever.

And Chicagoans continued to basked in the sun and warmth, shedding coats and venturing outdoors.

At the Downers Grove Park District golf course, they opened Sunday for the first time in February. Golfers who have President's Day off said they plan to come back on Monday.

The warm weather was bad news for the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park. The ribbon was closed Sunday until about 4:30 p.m.

Spring is officially less than a month away. Regardless, snow showers are expected in less than a week on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Topics:
weatherwinterforecastlake michiganChicagoGold CoastLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weekend warm-up brings record-breaking temps
Record breaking temperatures welcomed in Chicago and suburbs
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Violent storm batters San Antonio, damaging 100 homes
Record warming trend continues Sunday
More Weather
Top Stories
Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest downtown
Man, 68, found dead after Little Village barricade situation
Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Far South Side woman charged with starving baby to death in 2014
Okla. workers fired for no-show on 'Day Without Immigrants'
Boy, 13, fatally struck by SUV in Streamwood
Show More
United passenger removed from flight after making offensive comments
5 SUVs stolen from Libertyville dealership
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos not running for Illinois governor
Baby giggles after seeing mom clearly for first time with new glasses
Chicago's traffic not the worst in the world, but it's close
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos