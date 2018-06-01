VOLCANO

Fast-moving Kilauea lava traps man, drone and cellphone flashlight used to rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS scientists were using a drone to survey a fast-moving new lava flow when they received word that a man was trapped nearby. (USGS)

Danny Clemens
PUNA, Hawaii --
A drone and a cellphone flashlight helped first responders rescue a Hawaii man trapped in his home by a fast-moving lava flow from the erupting Kilauea volcano.

On the evening of May 27, United States Geological Survey scientists deployed a drone to survey a new outbreak of lava on Luana Street in the lava-besieged Leilani Estates subdivision, where destroyed dozens of homes have been destroyed since the Kilauea eruption began in early May.

As they were preparing to fly, the team received word that a man had become trapped nearby. The team, which had been coordinating with local emergency officials, flew the drone to the vicinity of the man's home, and first responders instructed him to follow the drone to safety.



The man used the flashlight on his cellphone to signal his location, and rescuers on the ground eventually met up with the man in the jungle behind his home.

In drone footage released by the USGS, the man can be seen shining his flashlight into the air as several first responders with flashlights approach him. Just feet away, smoke plumes from the fast-moving lava flow, which has set trees and other vegetation ablaze as it tears down the street.

After the man was evacuated to safety, the USGS team continued to survey the lava flow for several more hours and relay important information to other crews on the ground.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathervolcanou.s. & worldUSGSdronesHawaii
VOLCANO
Archaeologists uncover remains of man crushed as he fled Pompeii
Kilauea's sprawling lava flows visible from space
Fly over Kilauea summit in awe-inspiring drone footage
Rare blue flames burn in cracks from Hawaii volcano
More volcano
WEATHER
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
2018 hurricane season forecast
Alberto to William: This year's hurricane name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on
Son-in-law charged in beating death of Chicago Heights woman, 82
Decomposed body found in Chicago River
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
Couple loses custody of son after giving him marijuana to treat seizures
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Show More
'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out with kids at home
Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing therapist in her office
Police locate nonverbal man missing from South Shore
Boy, 7, struck by stray bullet in Bucktown; Man fatally shot in 1st murder of June
Suspect in Tennessee deputy's killing captured
More News