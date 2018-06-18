WEATHER

How did people keep cool in hot temperatures before there were air conditioners?

Before air conditioning was invented, keeping your cool in the hot summer months wasn't an easy task. (Shutterstock)

In 1902, Willis Carrier developed the world's first air conditioning system. Since then, the world has rejoiced in the pleasures of cold air even in the brutal summer months. But for those who were born before air conditioning became mainstream, keeping your cool in the heat could be quite the difficult task.

AccuWeather looked at five different ways that people kept cool before air conditioning was invented. Some people would submerge their head in a large water fountain. Others would harvest ice blocks in the winter and keep them cold in buildings called "ice-houses," before being distributed for summer months. And for homeowners, architects included features like high ceilings or a front porch as ways that residents could keep cool.
