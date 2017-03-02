WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Light snow creates icy roads; several crashes reported

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drivers should build time into their Thursday morning commute and take care on the road.

Light flurries and cold temperatures created slick roads and caused several crashes in the southwest suburbs. Bridges and untreated surfaces became icy.

Emergency crews responded to spinouts and slideoffs on southbound I-55 near Route 53 in Bolingbrook and several crashes on eastbound I-80 near U.S. 30 in New Lenox.

More than 200 snow trucks were deployed across Chicago early Thursday as forecasters predicted snow showers throughout the morning.

Snow began to fall across Chicago about 4 a.m. with minor accumulation expected through about 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The snowfall was expected to resume about 1 p.m. with scattered snow showers throughout the Chicago area.

This is the first measurable snowfall the Chicago area is expected to see since December 2016. No snow fell in the months of January and February, which hasn't happened in at least 146 years.

The snow trucks will focus on salting and clearing arterial routes as well as overpasses, bridges and hills before the morning rush, according to the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation. The trucks will move to neighborhood streets if necessary once the snow stops and main streets are clear.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 35 degrees, according to the weather service.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
