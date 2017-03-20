Lightning strikes homes in Elmhurst, Naperville

Homes in Elmhust and Naperville were hit by lightning early Monday, fire officials said.Firefighters responded to the 300-block of West Fremont Avenue in Elmhurst at about 2:46 a.m. as storms moved through the Chicago area.The lightning hit the gutters and blew out some drywall in the first floor family room and there was smoke damage to the side of the home, fire officials said.The family that lives in the home was not injured and they are staying with neighbors. Fire officials said no other homes in Elmhurst were hit by lightning.A home in south west suburban Naperville was also hit by lightning.Firefighters responded shortly after 4:15 a.m. to a call of a single-family home struck by lightning in the 1500 bloc of Ada Lane, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.A "slight haze" was found on the second floor and fire was found on the roof and in the attic area, fire officials said. The blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes, but firefighters remained at the scene for about 90 minutes performing salvage and overhaul operations.No one was injured in the fire, the statement said. The home was deemed uninhabitable by the Transportation Engineering and Development inspector at the scene.A few ABC7 Eyewitness News also shared video of hail and lightning during the storm.