Likely tornado hits Okla. casino where Beach Boys were playing

NORMAN, Okla. --
High winds and torrential rains accompanying a likely tornado tore part of the roof off of an Oklahoma casino on Saturday where the Beach Boys were playing a concert attended by Gov. Mary Fallin.

Fallin said in an interview with KWTV that she had to be evacuated from the Riverwind Casino in Norman, Oklahoma, twice during the concert.

She said that she realized there was serious damage when she was walking through the auditorium of the casino.

"I looked up towards the balcony and there was this huge flood of rain coming through the roof," Fallin said.



The building was evacuated because of concern the roof would collapse, she said.

She says that she also saw damage at a nearby hotel.

Keli Cain, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said that three tornadoes were reported Saturday night in Caddo, Comanche and McClain counties but there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

She said there have been reports of downed power lines, a damaged semi-truck and downed trees.
