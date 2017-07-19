CHICAGO (WLS) --A line of strong storms are moving through the area Wednesday night, bringing more rain to an already flooded area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires at 12 a.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.
The line of storms is moving southeast at about 50 miles per hour, ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said. The storm is moving so fast, according to ABC7 meteorologist Jerry Taft, that while strong downpours will occur, long sustained downpours are less likely. The greatest danger is high winds, Taft said.
There are reports of some downed trees and power outages. As of 9:45 p.m., Com Ed said about 20,600 customers are without power, mostly in the west suburbs. Rockford in particular has been hit hard, Com Ed said.
