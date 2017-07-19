  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Line of strong storms with high winds move across Chicago area

EMBED </>More Videos

A line of strong storms are moving through the area Wednesday night, bringing more rain to an already flooded area. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A line of strong storms are moving through the area Wednesday night, bringing more rain to an already flooded area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch expires at 12 a.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

The line of storms is moving southeast at about 50 miles per hour, ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said. The storm is moving so fast, according to ABC7 meteorologist Jerry Taft, that while strong downpours will occur, long sustained downpours are less likely. The greatest danger is high winds, Taft said.

There are reports of some downed trees and power outages. As of 9:45 p.m., Com Ed said about 20,600 customers are without power, mostly in the west suburbs. Rockford in particular has been hit hard, Com Ed said.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherCook CountyBoone CountyDeKalb CountyOgle CountyLake CountyWill CountyMcHenry County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Gov. Rauner criticized for handling of flooding aftermath
Fox River crests in Algonquin; more rain expected this week
More Weather
Top Stories
Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Police: Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in McKinley Park
3 shot, including 2 children, in South Austin
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Cicero
Former Carpentersville substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Show More
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Parents who 'gifted' daughter to man get prison sentence
Birkenstock selling $799 sandals
5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Cook County Sheriff's Department lays off 125 due to beverage tax delay
Gov. Rauner criticized for handling of flooding aftermath
Filing insurance claims and avoiding scams during floods
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
More Video