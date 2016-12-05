NEW YORK --A major winter storm threatens to bring heavy snow and strong wind to parts of the Northeast on Monday night into Tuesday, prompting a blizzard warning for New York City, Long Island and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.
A winter storm warning has been posted for parts of western and central New Jersey.
The snowstorm will rapidly strengthen and track within a couple of hundred miles of the East coast spanning Monday night to Tuesday night. This storm will likely be the biggest and most impactful storm of the winter, dumping a foot or more of snow across the region.
Exactly where the storm tracks will determine whether the snow mixes with or changes to rain along the coast.
As the storm intensifies, winds will ramp up along the coast and expand inland, creating blizzard conditions. Wind gusts could top 40 mph at the height of the storm, which may break tree limbs and threaten sporadic power outages.
Blowing and drifting snow can become a significant problem, not only during the middle of the storm on Tuesday, but perhaps for a couple of days in the storm's wake.
During much of the storm, tides will likely run 1-2 feet above normal and can result in coastal flooding at times of high tide. Some beach erosion should be expected.
The nor'easter will likely bring travel to a standstill as snow clogs streets and highways while heavy snow and wind trigger airline delays and flight cancellations.
