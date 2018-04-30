WEATHER

Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction while ending Flint bottled water distribution program

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of protesters traveled Lansing, Michigan, to protest the decision to stop distributing bottled water and to grant Nestle increased access to Michigan's drinking water. (Carlos Osorio/AP Photo)

Just days before Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced the end of Flint's bottled water distribution program, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) granted Nestle a permit to increase its groundwater withdrawal for bottling drinking water.

According to AccuWeather, hundreds of protesters traveled from Flint to the capital, Lansing, to protest the decision to stop the distribution of bottled water and the decision to grant Nestle increased access to Michigan's drinking water.

Nestle can now begin withdrawing water at a rate up to 400 gallons per minute from the White Pine Springs well located near Evart, Michigan, according to AccuWeather. They can withdraw more than 200,000 gallons of water per day under the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.

Snyder said on Twitter that Flint's water is safe to drink and has tested the same or better as similar cities across the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherflint waternestle foodspoliticsaccuweather
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Temps in 70s ... finally!
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Spring's late arrival causes problems for boaters, gardeners
More Weather
Top Stories
Students sickened after attending prom at Shedd Aquarium
8 injured, 1 critically, in Glendale Heights backyard fire pit explosion
Thank you for your service: Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call
Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer of apartment complex
Patron saint of drug dealers looms over El Chapo trial
Gas prices rising: Drivers facing most expensive driving season in years
Superheroes surprise pediatric patients at Winfield hospital
2 men wrongly imprisoned as teens have convictions vacated
Show More
Woman escapes attempted rapist in Burbank, police say
2 former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped abductor
VIDEO: Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Chicago Weather: Temps in 70s ... finally!
More News