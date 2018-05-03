EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3420856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch a wall of rain move into Chicago from the top of the Willis Tower.

The storms were relentless overnight, causing damage across the city. The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a microburst caused damage to buildings on Chicago's South Side.The roof of a building in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood was ripped off, leaving dozens of people without a place to live. Fortunately, no one was walking by when the debris hit the ground.The severe weather also chewed up the roof of a four-story apartment building at South King Drive and East 50th Street. Firefighters responded to make sure everyone was OK. CFD had to keep residents out of the building overnight because of the intense wind.Thick branches of a large tree came crashing down onto two cars parked on the street below at North Hamlin and West Leland avenues in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. Part of the tree extends all the way across the street, so police kept people from getting too close.Lightning struck the back door of a house in the 2200-block of North Menard Avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood. The gutters appeared to have blown off where the bolt of lightning hit. Everyone in the house was safe.Adele Cirlincione sent ABC7 Eyewitness News photos of property damage caused by the storm in southwest suburban Plainfield.Despite the extent of storm damage across the area, no injuries have been reported.Chicago area expressways and local streets were slick Thursday morning. Standing water was an issue for areas southwest of the city. Drivers were advised to budget a little more time for their commute, especially if they live in low lying areas or travel through them.ComEd officials said as of 5 a.m. Thursday, 5,200 customers were without power systemwide. The impacted customers were mainly in Chicago and northern region.The weather service canceled a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Chicago area early Thursday morning, but storms continued to move through the southwest suburbs and the city. There was a period where gusting winds and small hail was possible.NWS also canceled a Flash Flood Watch for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana later Thursday morning. The watch was for rain that had already fallen. As much as 3 inches of rain fell in some areas of the northern suburbs.Both Chicago's Water Reclamation District and DuPage County have implemented their flood-control strategies following heavy rains, monitoring reservoirs in McCook and Bloomingdale respectively.After the rain moves out of the area by around 8 a.m., skies are expected to clear to give way to sunshine. Conditions will be mainly dry until around 4 p.m., when chances increase for strong, isolated storms to return. Large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours are primary concerns.