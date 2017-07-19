A line of storms that could become severe are moving through the area Wednesday night, bring more rain to an already flooded area.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kane, LaSalle and Lake counties until 9:30 p.m. and for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall and Will counties until 10:15 p.m.A Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties until 12 a.m.The line of storms is moving southeast at about 50 miles per hour, ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said. The storm is moving so fast, according to ABC7 meteorologist Jerry Taft, that while strong downpours will occur, long sustained downpours are less likely. The greatest danger is high winds, Taft said.There are reports of some trees down and scattered power outages.