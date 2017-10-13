WEATHER

NASA Astronaut shows what happens when you spin a fidget spinner in space

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA Astronaut Randy Bresnik shows us how a fidget spinner works in space. (AstroKomrade/Twitter)

Ever wonder how long a fidget spinner would spin in zero gravity?

NASA Astronaut Randy Bresnik's video might give us an idea. Bresnik and his fellow crew members played with the popular toy in space, and even showed off their own zero gravity flip and spinning tricks.

While he was not able to answer the question of how long a fidget spinner would spin he did notice that the whole unit spins when in zero gravity.

He said on Twitter, "Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernasainternational space stationspaceastronauttoysbuzzworthy
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Smoke from nearby fire gives Disneyland ominous look
More Weather
Top Stories
Cubs advance to NLCS 2017, beat Nationals 9-8 in Game 5
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Family of Tinley Park crash victim stunned, heartbroken
Exclusive look at Army relief operations in Puerto Rico
Lake County Republicans raffle off guns at fundraiser
Loop high rise reopened after chemical spill
Police: 10-year-old Aurora boy mauled by dogs
Show More
New Orleans police officer killed in ambush
New mom found dead days after accusing boyfriend of assault
Boy killed in 1992 Cabrini Green shooting remembered
Chance the Rapper buys tickets to movies, invites fans
Homeless man reunited with mother after 10 years
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Boy killed in 1992 Cabrini Green shooting remembered
53rd Annual Chicago International Film Festival underway
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Video