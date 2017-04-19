You've never seen the national parks quite like this.National Geographic has collected images from NASA and other sources of awe-inspiring photos of the national parks from space. The beauty of Yellowstone National Park shines brilliantly from above, and Gran Canyon National Park looks mighty small but equally serene."In 2016 the National Park Service saw over 330 million visitors across its 84 million acres," National Geographic said. On the ground level, those numbers are huge. From space, the numbers seem a bit more manageable."