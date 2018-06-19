O'Hare reports hundreds of cancellations, delays due to East Coast weather

More than five inches of rain fell in Rockford overnight. Storm drains in the area couldn't keep up. The floodwater was so powerful that it moved cars and stranded drivers.The East Coast saw similar weather Tuesday, canceling or delaying flights to and from O'Hare International Airport. The airport reported more than 200 cancellations.""Due to storms in the East, there are delays for flights arriving to O'Hare from the East Coast (JFK, La Guardia, Newark, Philadelphia, Baltimore. Wash Reagan and Wash Dulles). And there are delays for flights departing O'Hare for New York JFK Airport," the FAA said.Two men jumped into action Monday night to save an elderly driver whose car got swept away. Mark Pickett and Ryan Craig said they would do it all again."I really thought the guy was going to go under and die. So that's why we hurried up and ran over there to the car and had to figure out how to bust the windows to get him out," Pickett said.The car wound up overturning in a swollen creek."He grabbed one arm and I grabbed the other and we yanked him out the back window. Like he said, no sooner as we got off, that trunk went down, turned sideways and went straight in," Craig said.Craig has stitches on his hand from the broken glass, but said the adrenaline kept him from feeling any pain. The two best friends don't consider themselves heroes."I don't look at it as being a hero. I look at it as being two average guys who seen somebody in distress and had to help him," Pickett said.The Rockford area got hit hard by a storm system that dumped heavy rain in a short period of time, sparking flash flooding. More rain fell Tuesday morning."It was terrible. It just down-poured constantly. I never seen it this bad," said Jeff Rieken, who lives in Rockford.Roads were washed out, but cars tried to make their way through, getting stuck in high water. The parking lot of a Schnuck's grocery store near a McDonalds flooded, causing several cars to float away, including the car that ultimately wound up in the creek.Residents said that creek is known to cause lots of problems when it storms."Even with them cleaning the creek out, that it still happens. But I think they just need to dig it deeper if they're gonna do it," said Joan Meyers, who also lives in Rockford.There were no reports of any injuries or any major damage. Police said all the roads that were closed re-opened Tuesday.