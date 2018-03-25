WEATHER

Orange snow blankets parts of Russia

EMBED </>More Videos

The usually powdery white snow turned colors due to a sandstorm that blew across the Sahara Desert in North Africa. (WLS)

CNN
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.

The usually powdery white snow turned colors due to a sandstorm that blew across the Sahara Desert in North Africa.

"We're skiing on Mars today," exclaimed one social media user as he skied down the slopes.

The sandstorm made its way through Greece up to Russia and was so big that it could actually be seen via NASA satellite imagery.

The Athens Observatory said on Friday that this is one of the largest transfers of desert sand to Greece from the Sahara ever.

The African dust covered the entire country and concentrations were the highest in the last 10 years, according to the observatory's meteorological service.

The red dust caused limited visibility for people as they tried to make their way down the slopes in Sochi.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldrussiasnow
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Chicago Weather: March 2018 snowfall still below average
More Weather
Top Stories
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Officer indicted for smuggling contraband into Chicago jail
Authorities: Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
Illinois mother, 3 children killed in East Texas traffic accident
1 killed, 11 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Mayor Emanuel, Luis Gutierrez visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
'Black Panther' becomes top-grossing superhero film
Show More
Girl, 2, dies after medical care refused on religious grounds; parents convicted
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville
DCFS investigates death of boy found unresponsive in bathtub in Park Manor
More News
Top Video
Thousands of runners hit streets for 39th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 8K
Mayor Emanuel, Luis Gutierrez visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
Recommitting to health, fitness goals
Daily Herald: Cubs' new coaching staff
More Video