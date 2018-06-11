Over 5 inches of rain fell in some areas over the weekend

This past weekend was a wet one as rounds of heavy rain fell across Chicago.Northern Cook County saw the heaviest rain with 3" to 5" rain totals from Wheeling to Northbrook to Mount Prospect.Heavy rain also fell west. With over 4" to 6" along the I-39 corridor and west. Many fields are flooded in this rich agricultural part of the state.Here are some rain totals from June 8 - 11, 2018. Illinois totals first followed by Indiana.Chatsworth (Livingston)......................5.23Amboy (Lee)..................................5.11Wheeling (Cook)..............................4.30Ottawa (La Salle)............................3.79Rockford (Winnebago).........................3.59Oregon (Ogle)................................3.56Steward (Lee)................................3.55Dixon (Lee)..................................3.47Botanic Gardens (Cook).......................3.34Paw Paw (Lee)................................3.22Paxton (Ford)................................3.12Rochelle (Ogle)..............................3.04Earlville 3S (La Salle)......................2.96Pontiac (Livingston).........................2.91Peru (La Salle)..............................2.87Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)......................2.78De Kalb (De Kalb)............................2.75O'Hare (Cook).................................2.71Roscoe 2se (Winnebago).......................2.70Streator (Livingston)........................2.68Rockford 3NE (Winnebago).....................2.67Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)....................2.58Willow Springs (Cook)........................2.57Plainfield (Will)............................2.51Glencoe (Cook)...............................2.47Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)......................2.45Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)...................2.44Rockford 1NW (Winnebago).....................2.37Romeoville (Will)............................2.35Dwight (Livingston)..........................2.33Westmont (Du Page)...........................2.32Romeoville (Will)............................2.32Midway Coop (Cook)...........................2.31Dekalb (De Kalb).............................2.30Aurora (Kane)................................2.29Lincolnshire 1N (Lake).......................2.24Genoa (De Kalb)..............................2.23Batavia (Kane)...............................2.20Elgin (Kane).................................2.11Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)......................2.11West Chicago (Du Page).......................2.10Elburn (Kane)................................2.07La Salle (La Salle)..........................2.05Barrington (Lake)............................2.05Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook).......................1.99Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)................1.98Elgin (Kane).................................1.98Joliet Lock/dam (Will).......................1.96Oak Lawn 2NW (Cook)..........................1.95Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)...................1.90Woodstock 5nw (McHenry)......................1.89Capron (Boone)...............................1.87Midway (Cook)................................1.84Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)...............1.83Aurora (Kane)................................1.80Lemont (Cook)................................1.78Joliet 2n (Will).............................1.76Plainfield 3ESE (Will).......................1.76Byron 3N (Ogle)..............................1.73Naperville 1NW (Du Page).....................1.70Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)..................1.68Joliet (Will)................................1.68Morris (Grundy)..............................1.65Mendota (La Salle)...........................1.64Yorkville 2SE (Kendall)......................1.63Hebron (McHenry).............................1.63Lake Zurich 1N (Lake)........................1.61Lake Zurich (Lake)...........................1.61Harvard (McHenry)............................1.58Morris (Grundy)..............................1.56Riverwoods (Lake)............................1.54Marseilles (La Salle)........................1.51McHenry (McHenry)............................1.46Park Ridge (Cook)............................1.45Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)......................1.45Mundelein (Lake).............................1.44Chicago 6ESE (Cook)..........................1.36Highwood 1S (Lake)...........................1.26St Anne (Kankakee)...........................1.25Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake).......................1.18Kankakee (Kankakee)..........................1.16Bourbonnais (Kankakee).......................1.12New Lenox 2SE (Will).........................1.03Lake Village (Newton)........................1.42Rensselaer 8ENE (Jasper).....................1.38Brook 4W (Newton)............................1.27Morocco (Newton).............................1.13Rensselaer (Jasper)..........................1.05Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)......................0.96Rensselaer 5NW (Jasper)......................0.89Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter).....................0.86Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)..............0.86Valparaiso 4S (Porter).................0.80Crown Point (Lake)...........................0.68Portage 3E (Porter)..........................0.67Porter 1S (Porter)...........................0.64Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)......................0.59Gary 5ENE (Lake).............................0.57Hammond 1SSW (Lake)..........................0.55Wheatfield 5W (Jasper).......................0.55Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper).....................0.54Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................0.53Portage 1ESE (Porter)........................0.52Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)..............0.52