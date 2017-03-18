WEATHER

PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">People and pets had to be rescued from flooding in and around Lima, Peru. (Municipalidad de Lima)</span></div>
LIMA, Peru --
People and pets had to be rescued from flooding in and around Lima, Peru after intense rain devastated the area.

Click here for the full story.
Related Topics:
weatherphotosfloodingflash floodingrain
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Crews rescue people, pets from flooding in Peru
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Download the ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app!
Clear your roof after snow: Ice from truck crashes through windshield on I-95
Bioluminescence lights Tasmania beaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Northwestern falls to Gonzaga, 79-73, ending Wildcats' historic season
Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90
Illinois hires Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood as new basketball coach
Police warn of Red Line attacks, robberies in Loop
Fisherman rescued from mud on Des Plaines River
Morgan Park HS tops Fenwick, 69-67, in OT for 3A boys' basketball title
Father held on $750,000 bail after 3-year-old boy shot
Show More
FBI: Woman robs US Bank in North Center
PHOTOS: Nearly 70 killed in Peru in devastating flooding, mudslides
Man, 16-year-old boy shot in Englewood
Irish groups hold immigration rally against Trump travel ban
Police: Owner sold marijuana wax at Brookfield garden shop
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos