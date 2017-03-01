WEATHER

PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
Communities across Illinois are cleaning up after deadly storms producing tornadoes moved through much of the Midwest.

At least three people died and authorities reported minor injuries. In Illinois, the storms damaged homes and businesses and toppled trees and powerlines.

In southwestern Illinois, many residents were still without power in Randolph County. Golf-ball sized hail was reported in Edwardsville.

In the central Illinois community of Washburn, several homes were damaged. Resident Nelda Bezille tells the Peoria Journal-Star that her garage collapsed on her car.

Two people were killed in Illinois, including a person in the central Illinois city of Ottawa.

The National Weather Service has dispatched survey teams to catalogue damage. Meteorologist Amy Seeley says the teams on Wednesday also will determine how long tornados were on the ground.
Related Topics:
weatherOttawa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
1 dead, 14 injured after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
More Weather
Top Stories
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
44 killed in Chicago in February; 94 murdered so far in 2017
Police: Man caught recording inside high school locker room
Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
$51K reward offered after gravestones toppled at Jewish cemetery
Trump salutes widow of slain Navy SEAL from Peoria
NASA's women space pioneers to star in new Lego set
Show More
Asian Pop-Up Cinema Film Festival kicks off in Chicago
WE Day Illinois celebrates young people making a difference
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
Chicago, several suburbs hold elections
Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos