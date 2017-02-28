WEATHER

PHOTOS: Tornadoes touch down near Ottawa, southwest of Chicago

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Home destroyed in Naplate, Ill., on Feb. 28, 2017. (Credit: @MSmall1969)</span></div>
Related Topics:
weatherOttawa
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
Local businesses feel impact of weird winter weather
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Stunning footage shows volcanoes erupting around the world
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
LIVE: President Trump delivers joint address to Congress
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Police: Man attempted to lure girls in Old Town
1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough parlor opens in NYC
Stars trade Johnny Oduya back to Blackhawks for Mark McNeill, pick
Show More
Sex assault reported in Lakeview
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Websites or apps not working today? Here's why
Chicago speed skater to compete at Special Olympics World Winter Games
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos