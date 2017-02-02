CHICAGO (WLS) --If you haven't heard by now, our nation's rodent weather experts in Punxsutawney, Pa., and north suburban Woodstock are predicting six more weeks of winter.
While that may not have been the answer you were hoping for, it could be just the reminder we needed to fit in some cold-weather fun while we still can. Check out the photos above to see how people around the world embrace the season.
WATCH:Woodstock Willie can't contain excitement after seeing his shadow
Finding some snow to go along with our cold has been tough. So far this winter, the Chicago area has seen 18.3 inches of snow. While that's only 2.5 inches below average, we haven't seen an inch or more of snowfall in a single day since Dec. 17!
But at least there's one local winter activity that doesn't require snow - just a whole lot of courage.
PHOTOS: Surfers dive into icy Lake Michigan