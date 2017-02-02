WINTER

Groundhog Day 2017: Six more weeks of winter? Bring it on!

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Japanese physical fitness enthusiasts pray while dipping in cold water during a winter ritual to keep themselves fit and to display their perseverance in Tokyo. (&#40;AP Photo&#47;Shizuo Kambayashi&#41;)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you haven't heard by now, our nation's rodent weather experts in Punxsutawney, Pa., and north suburban Woodstock are predicting six more weeks of winter.

While that may not have been the answer you were hoping for, it could be just the reminder we needed to fit in some cold-weather fun while we still can. Check out the photos above to see how people around the world embrace the season.

WATCH:Woodstock Willie can't contain excitement after seeing his shadow
EMBED More News Videos

Woodstock Willie got a little too excited after making his annual Groundhog Day prediction


Finding some snow to go along with our cold has been tough. So far this winter, the Chicago area has seen 18.3 inches of snow. While that's only 2.5 inches below average, we haven't seen an inch or more of snowfall in a single day since Dec. 17!

But at least there's one local winter activity that doesn't require snow - just a whole lot of courage.

PHOTOS: Surfers dive into icy Lake Michigan
Related Topics:
weatherweatherwinterfun stuffentertainmentu.s. & worldChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Surfers dive into icy Lake Michigan despite bitter cold
WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow
Did the groundhog see his shadow?
WINTER
Tips for surviving the Winter Blues
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
More winter
WEATHER
Why are Santa Ana winds so dry?
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Deer get stuck in gas station
Tips for surviving the Winter Blues
More Weather
Top Stories
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Police: Suspect dead after fatal Monee shooting
1 Dead After Inmates Take Hostages at Delaware Prison
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Show More
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
Reward rescinded after missing Marine's body found in lake
Cartwheeling choir teacher arrested for indecent exposure
More News
Photos
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
More Photos