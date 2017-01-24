WEATHER

Police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
A man is dead after a sign fell during high winds on Monday afternoon. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia police say a man was killed after a sign was blown off a wall by wind Monday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a car lot in the 4300 block of Old York Road in the Nicetown section.

Police say the car lot sign came down from the wall of an adjacent row home and pinned the 60-year-old man against a car.

A co-worker found the man. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

RELATED PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter

An investigation into this incident continues.

Video from the Action Cam showed the empty spot on the row home where the sign used to hang.
