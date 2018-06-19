Northern Illinois saw a lot of flooding overnight. The rain came down hard and fast in Rockford, Ill. Parking lots filled with water and the water was so powerful, it moved cars.A car remained stuck Tuesday morning, in a creek next to a grocery store and a McDonald's.Several people posted videos on social media of drivers stranded in the high-standing water.In one video, the floodwater quickly overtook three cars, trapping one elderly driver inside. Brianna Pickett, who was on Facebook Live during the tense moments, said her father and his best friend helped the elderly man out and got him to safety. He is going to be OK.They also helped several other people who were stuck, as firefighters rushed to drain water from the parking lots."They helped the car in the ditch, and the van up there. They helped a guy in this car up here. There were two guys trying to get to McDonald's and they helped them, because they were going to get stuck in the undercurrent if they would've walked over. So we had them all in the back bed of the truck," Pickett said.Rockford police said all roads were open by Tuesday morning.In north suburban Zion, soaking rains flooded Route 173. The water reached about a foot high made driving treacherous.In north suburban Lake Zurich, storm drains were tested and torrential rain had drivers hitting the brakes. The storm was ushered in by ominous clouds.