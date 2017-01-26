  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump addresses GOP retreat
How to prepare for a tornado

AccuWeather gives tips on how to prepare for a tornado. (AccuWeather)

Preparing for a tornado is important because they are dangerous and they can form anywhere and anytime without notice.

AccuWeather suggests building an emergency kit that has non-perishable food, water, batteries, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and a first-aid kit.

It is also important to know your community's warning system and stay tuned to your local news for updates on a storm.

Watch for dark greenish clouds, large hail stones and a roaring white noise similar to a freight train.

If you suspect a tornado is coming, AccuWeather says to head to a safe place such as a storm cellar, basement or interior closet. Corners, doors and outside walls are places to avoid during a tornado.
