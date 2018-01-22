Rain and fog are creating poor visibility for drivers making their way into work Monday morning.The rain is expected to continue through the morning commute, with rainfall potentially heavy at times.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on eastbound I-80 near New Lenox and on I-57 near Markham, and the rain and fog made it difficult to see the roadway. The road are slick as well, with drivers going below the speed limit.A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until 9 a.m. A Dense Fog Advisory for DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties was in effect until 6 a.m.The rain is expected to clear out after the morning rush, before clearing. Storms could come back late in the afternoon Monday.