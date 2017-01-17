Dense fog and a rainy start could make for a tricky commute Tuesday morning. Drivers should build extra time into their trip and keep an eye out for flooded streets.A flood warning was in effect for the Chicago region until 7:45 a.m., while a dense fog advisory was scheduled to be in effect until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fog advisory was canceled around 5:45 a.m.Heavy rainfall combined with runoff caused by frozen ground conditions could result in flooding in parts of Cook, DuPage and Will counties, the weather service said. Areas near small creeks and streams are especially at risk for flooding, along with drainage areas and low-lying spots on streets and highways. Police in north suburban Park Ridge reported flooding on several streets Tuesday morning.The dense fog that rolled in overnight was expected to linger in the region throughout the morning, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less, according to the weather service. Flooded roads combined with the reduced visibility caused by the fog created hazardous driving conditions for some drivers during the morning commute. High temperatures are expected to be in the 40s on Tuesday.Visibility was just under 100 yards on I-55 in southwest suburban Naperville. The fog looked like pea soup. Officials said there was a lot of lightning and significant rainfall in the area overnight.A source said lightning struck part of a home on College Road near 75th Street that was under construction. The flames were contained to the attic space of the detached coach house. Firefighters at the scene said no one was hurt.