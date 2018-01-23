Rain and snow have created slick conditions on Chicago area roadways for the Tuesday morning commute.The city has seen light to moderate snowing, with heavier snow coming down in the northern suburbs. In the southern suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana, a mixture of rain and snow has been falling.Less than half an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in the city, with greater amounts in the northern suburbs. The National Weather Service says 4.7 inches of snow fell in Antioch. The storm began winding down around 7 a.m. before clearing out after 9 a.m.The ABC7 StormTracker checked out conditions on Route 60 in the northern suburbs, where snow was starting to accumulate on the roadway. On I-290 in Elk Grove Village, precipitation was mostly rain and on Route 120 in Long Grove, snow as accumulating on the side of the road.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders, focusing on the city's arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive until the snow stops.