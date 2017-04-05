WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A winter-like storm is expected to hit the Chicago area Wednesday into Thursday, bringing strong winds, high waves and rain mixed with snow.

Over the next two days, 1 in. to 2.5 in. of rain may fall in the area. Widespread rain is expected to intensify Wednesday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute.

Temperatures in the 40s are expected to fall Wednesday night, turning the rain into slushy snow. Since the ground is relatively warm, the about half an inch of snow is expected to accumulate on the ground. Some areas could see up to 2 in. on the grass. Northwest Indiana residents should watch for lake-enhancement, which could cause 3-5 in. of snow to fall on isolated areas.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The precipitation will taper off later Thursday morning. In addition to the rain and snow, the Chicago area will see winds gusting 40-60 mph, which could create 15-22 ft. waves.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for Racine and Kenosha counties in Wisconsin, Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, the National Weather Service said.

Strong winds out of the northeast could create some of the highest waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline since Oct. 31, 2014, when the water flooded parts of Lake Shore Drive.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday for Cook County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, the weather service said.

Runners, bikers and drivers should exercise caution if they plan to venture out along the lake Thursday.

A Flood Warning will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night for the following areas:

-Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire affecting Lake County
-Des Plaines River near Des Plaines affecting Cook County
-Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater affecting Kane and McHenry Counties
-Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

Related Topics:
weatherrainsnowwindLake CountyPorterCook CountyIndianaWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Emu dad babysits 40 chicks
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Tornado kills 2 in Louisiana as state put on 'high alert'
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Mom speaks out after son attacked on video by group of teens on birthday at mall
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Show More
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Sox game postponed Wednesday due to rain
CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1
Giant 'mosquitoes' invading southern California
Man's proposed bill would deny undocumented kids access to free education
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos