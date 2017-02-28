Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tornado Watch
Full Story
WEATHER
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1777652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A rare sighting as lightning strikes the Space Needle in Seattle, Wash. (Space Needle/Twitter)
wls
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 09:59PM
In a rare sight, lightning struck the Seattle Space Needle on Monday.
The Space Needle
Twitter account
shared a short video showing the thunderous strike.
Related Topics:
weather
digital video
lightning
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
PHOTOS: Tornadoes touch down SW of Chicago
Local businesses feel impact of weird winter weather
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
PHOTOS: Tornadoes touch down SW of Chicago
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Program Note: Wheel and Fresh on February 28, 2017
Show More
Reception held ahead of WE Day
Police: Man attempted to lure girls in Old Town
1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough parlor opens in NYC
Stars trade Johnny Oduya back to Blackhawks for Mark McNeill, pick
Sex assault reported in Lakeview
More News
Top Video
1 dead after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa; tornado watch in entire area
Chicago speed skater to compete at Special Olympics World Winter Games
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
BBB: Be careful buying medicine online
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago