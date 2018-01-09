WEATHER

Rare snowstorm blankets Sahara Desert in white

EMBED </>More Videos

Sand dunes on the outskirts of small Algerian town of Ain Sefra were blanketed by more than 16 inches of snow. (YouTube/Sekkouri Kamel)

A rare snowstorm in the Sahara Desert turned the normally sandy landscape into what looks like arctic tundra.

Around 16 inches of snow fell in the outskirts of the town of Ain Sefra, Algeria, according to an Algerian media report. Snow rarely falls in the Sahara where temperatures in the summer frequently hit 100 degrees to 104 degrees, but it is the third time in almost 40 years that Ain Sefra has seen snow.

However, the snowstorm didn't last for too long - temperatures rose to 42 degrees by the late afternoon, melting most of the snow away.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsevere weather
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
VIDEO: Cruise ship gets caught in bomb cyclone; passengers terrified
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads across area
Chicago Weather: Icy conditions cause slick roads, crashes
More Weather
Top Stories
Man convicted in Blair Holt murder gets 75 years at resentencing
Girl, 12, dies from infection doctors misdiagnosed as flu, family says
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters
Police: Boy, 6, dies after SUV runs red light on South Side; driver cited
Barrington 4th grader dies of flu, school officials confirm
Joe Arpaio, controversial sheriff pardoned by Trump, running for Senate
Mom suspected of killing sons, husband before killing self at resort
Ibuprofen linked to male infertility, study says
Show More
Alabama player proposes after winning National Championship
Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs, deputies say
Man shot, beaten by 3 in West Pullman home invasion
2 CPD officers injured after Hummer strikes squad car, police say
IL lawmakers probe Legionnaires' outbreak at Quincy veterans home
More News
Top Video
Consumer Electronics Show's coolest new gadgets
Man convicted in Blair Holt murder gets 75 years at resentencing
IL lawmakers probe Legionnaires' outbreak at Quincy veterans home
Body found in Waukegan pool behind house where fire occurred
More Video