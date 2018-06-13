WEATHER

Record heat possible this weekend

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Finally some nice weather! Beautiful sunshine greeted us Wednesday with low humidity thanks to a cold front that moved thru the area in the morning.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Thursday although we will see a more clouds than today. Highs in the low 80s, 70s lakefront.

HEAT WAVE THIS WEEKEND - Record highs possible

This will be the hottest stretch of weather we have seen since the heat we had Memorial Day Weekend. But that Memorial Day heat came with low humidity. The heat this weekend will have high humidity levels.

Temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Heat Index values will be around 100 degrees each afternoon. There won't be much cooling from the lake either as winds will stay out of the south and southwest all weekend.

Overnight temperatures will also be quite warm, especially in the city with lows in the upper 70s.

Watch the full forecast here.

It is possible a Excessive Heat Warning could be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). That is when Heat Index values are above 100 degrees for three days in a row. That warning would most likely be issued either Thursday or on Friday leading up to the weekend.

The only day where it looks like records could be broken is Sunday as shown in the above graphic.

COLD FRONT BREAKS THE HEAT NEXT WEEK

A cold front is expected to arrive Monday night and break the heat and bring some rain chances.
