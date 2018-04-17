WEATHER

Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Most of the rain fell in just 24 hours, leading water levels to rise 5-8 feet above the average level along the north shore of the island. (AccuWeather)

A record 28 inches of rain has fallen on Kauai, Hawaii causing flash flooding and landslides leading the U.S. Army and National Guard to airlift over 220 people to safety on Monday after the rains subsided.

According to AccuWeather, dozens of people were briefly stranded without food at a Red Cross shelter on Sunday due to flooding. Several homes and roads have been completely destroyed.

Most of the rain fell in just 24 hours from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, leading water levels to rise 5-8 feet above the average level along the north shore of the island.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingaccuweatherrainamerican red crossred cross
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Spring is a no-show, and it's getting everyone down
What to do after a tornado
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 28, fatally shot in Gary home; 8-year-old child injured
1 dead after Southwest jet engine fails in midair
Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in SC prison riot that killed 7
Indiana traffic stop nets 78 pounds of marijuana
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial-bias education
Man shot woman, himself in Logan Square murder-suicide
Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month
Vandals target offices of South Side community group for fourth time
Show More
Tribune Tower owners unveil plans for Chicago's 2nd-tallest skyscraper
Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'
Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philadelphia store, spokesman says
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
More News