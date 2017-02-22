WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Record warmth continues with highs in 70s forecast Wednesday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The record-breaking warmth is expected to continue Wednesday, with highs predicted to climb into the 70s.

People running along the lakefront early Wednesday were loving the warm temperatures.

"I think it's great. I just moved from South Carolina, so I am taking credit for this. I think I brought it," said runner Katlin McGrattan.

"This is certainly strange and I'm like well, this is global warming at play, but I am benefiting from it right now and it's nice to be able to run outside and not be freezing," said runner Kristen Robinson.

On Tuesday, people walked along Michigan Avenue or enjoyed the Riverwalk near State Street loving this warm weather that seems very out of place with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Wednesdays, the forecast calls for highs 70s. The record for February 22 was set back in 1922 at 68 degrees and the average temperature is 37 degrees. The all-time record for a high in February is 75.

Not including Wednesday, Chicago has had five consecutive days of temperatures above 60 degrees this month. That's the longest stretch on record for February and a sixth day would set a Chicago record for meteorological winter , encompassing the months of December, January and February.

The warm weather has led to the closure of the ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park until further notice.

The warming trend is set to come to an end, with highs dipping into the 50s on Thursday and snow possible over the weekend.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch meteorologist Tracy Butler's 7-day outlook.

Related Topics:
weatherwinterforecastlake michiganChicagoLoopGold Coast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Historic warm temps break record for 4th day in row
Weekend warm-up brings record-breaking temps
Record breaking temperatures welcomed in Chicago and suburbs
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
How to build an igloo
Historic warm temps break record for 4th day in row
More Weather
Top Stories
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute prison
Chicago school board to vote on new budget amid $111 million shortfall
Several displaced after fire in Berwyn apartment building
Teen shot in head in Jefferson Park
Trump expands crackdown on undocumented immigrants
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
Show More
Several weekend sex assaults reported at U of I Urbana-Champaign
Couple charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Aurora
Man arrested for 10 counts of child pornography
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
California police officer's suspected killer identified
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos