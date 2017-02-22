EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1766856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch meteorologist Tracy Butler's 7-day outlook.

The record-breaking warmth is expected to continue Wednesday, with highs predicted to climb into the 70s.People running along the lakefront early Wednesday were loving the warm temperatures."I think it's great. I just moved from South Carolina, so I am taking credit for this. I think I brought it," said runner Katlin McGrattan."This is certainly strange and I'm like well, this is global warming at play, but I am benefiting from it right now and it's nice to be able to run outside and not be freezing," said runner Kristen Robinson.On Tuesday, people walked along Michigan Avenue or enjoyed the Riverwalk near State Street loving this warm weather that seems very out of place with temperatures in the mid-60s.Wednesdays, the forecast calls for highs 70s. The record for February 22 was set back in 1922 at 68 degrees and the average temperature is 37 degrees. The all-time record for a high in February is 75.Not including Wednesday, Chicago has had five consecutive days of temperatures above 60 degrees this month. That's the longest stretch on record for February and a sixth day would set a Chicago record for meteorological winter , encompassing the months of December, January and February.The warm weather has led to the closure of the ice skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park until further notice.The warming trend is set to come to an end, with highs dipping into the 50s on Thursday and snow possible over the weekend.