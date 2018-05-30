  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago weather: Remains of Tropical Depression Alberto cause floods in west, northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The remains of Tropical Depression Alberto are moving across the Midwest, causing rainstorms across the Chicago area and flooding in the western and northwestern suburbs.

A flood warning was in effect for most of the west and northwest suburbs. DuPage County in particular saw heavy rains, and main roads in west suburban Villa Park and Elmhurst were flooded shut.

In northwest suburban Schaumburg the deluge came down fast, and at the worst possible time.

"There was half a dozen cars on Higgins going east that were probably up to their waist in water," said Keith Weiner, driver.

Water overtook some cars father than the drivers could realize what was happening.

"People were ripping their bumpers off because of water," said Christopher Hernandez in Schaumburg. "We saw bumpers come off."

In Barrington boats had to come to the rescue, transporting people from flooded out cars to dry ground. Dark, ominous clouds rolled over Plano. Near Minooka, the aftermath is already problematic.

"The sewers just can't handle it. Debris comes down from the farms and seems to be clogging the drains," said Steve Zeno, resident.

The west and northwest suburbs were drenched. Water overtook streets in Elgin and Lombard. In Hoffman Estates, any remotely low-lying intersection or parking lot turned into a puddle.

Also in Elgin, a lightning strike may have caused a fire on the roof of a business in the 700-block of Tollgate Road, officials said.

Fire officials said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Witnesses said they saw a flash of lightning and then smelled smoke in the building, and saw smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. No one was injured.

The weather also affected operations at Chicago's airports. As of 8:30 p.m. O'Hare reported 311 cancellations and delays averaging 48 minutes, while Midway reported 15 cancellations and delays under 15 minutes.
