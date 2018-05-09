Scattered showers and pop up thunderstorms are expected throughout the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a possibility that they could become severe.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for LaPorte and Starke counties in Indiana until 6 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm warning is in effect for Livingston County until 6:30 p.m.ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said the rain will likely persist until about 8 p.m., perhaps as late as 9 p.m. While the risk for severity is currently low, the most likely dangers if the storms become severe would be high damaging winds and large hail.The weather is affecting operations at Chicago's airports. As of 5:30 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays of 1 hour and 12 minutes and 50 flights canceled. Midway International Airport reported delays of less than 15 minutes and three flights canceled.