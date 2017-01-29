  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Scattered snow showers for area Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Scattered snow showers Sunday could leave a dusting of snow in most of the Chicago area, with some areas in northwest Indiana seeing several inches of snow.

The scattered storms are expected to begin in the afternoon hours, although bands of lake effect snow were hitting parts of northwest Indiana

Parts of LaPorte and Porter counties in Indiana could see one to three inches of snow and parts of St. Joseph County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan could see four to seven inches of snow.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The rest of the Chicago area can expect a dusting of snow, potentially adding up to a half an inch and could leave some slick spots on the roads.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper and mid 20s Sunday. Another batch of snow is expected to move through the area Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch meteorologist Larry Mowry's 7-day weather outlook.

Related Topics:
weathersnowChicagoLa PortePorter
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Weather Sketchers for week of Jan. 23
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Preparing for a tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
13 released after being detained at O'Hare following Trump order
Postal worker killed after car crashes into Lincoln Square carwash
Lewis professor found shot to death in parking lot of Naperville middle school
Police: 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in West Town crash
Off-duty deputy, 2 others shot in Gold Coast
1 of 2 Iraqi refugees detained at JFK following Trump immigration crackdown released
Mom suing her transgender child
Show More
Mom, dad, baby daughter, all share same birthday
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
CPD officer gets 5-day suspension for tossing coffee at biker
Illinois State Police: $1,000 reward in trooper attack
Boy, 3, suffers graze wound in Chicago Lawn shooting
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos