SEVERE WEATHER

Hundreds of homes damaged as storms, tornadoes slam Midwest

EMBED </>More News Videos

Storms slam the Midwest. (Facebook/Tiffany Brown Carey via Storyful)

Hundreds of residents were displaced and homes damaged as storms, tornadoes and hail battered the Midwest.

Severe storms rumbled across Iowa on Monday, March 6, causing damage in many communities. The storm caused up to 90 mph wind in some areas, hail and rain, according to news reports.

Hail pounded Kansas City, Kansas, as severe thunderstorms hit other parts of Kansas and Missouri.

A tornado touched down in Mercer County, causing damage to houses and barns, the National Weather Service reported.

The National Weather Service is planning to survey the storm damage Tuesday morning, and there have been no reports of injuries associated with the storms as of Tuesday morning, according to NWS.
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damageKansas Citysevere weather
Load Comments
SEVERE WEATHER
Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Group raising money for family of man killed in Ottawa tornado
Volunteers allowed into tornado-ravaged areas of LaSalle County
Clean-up continues from Ottawa tornado, 2 dead
More severe weather
WEATHER
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Watch as these people swim through snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Angry customer shoves sandwich at employee, causes ruckus inside restaurant
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
WikiLeaks publishes CIA trove alleging wide scale hacking
Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say
Show More
Indiana police: Woman died trying to save missing dog who drowned
25 arrested, mostly teenagers, after 'pandemonium,' mace, fights in Philly neighborhood
2 men shoot, kill each other after online argument
Where is Richard Simmons?
Trump says Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it cuts abortions
More News
Top Video
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
ASPIRA Charter Schools, teachers to meet again before strike
Newest Sterling Police Department K9 trains as comfort dog
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
More Video