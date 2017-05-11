WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Should you wait to plant your garden this year?

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Traditionally, Mother's Day weekend is the kickoff for planting season - but should wait a little longer this year?

Experts at Gethsemane Garden Center in Andersonville said that we are close to the point in the season where it is safe to transition from spring plants to summer plants, such as tomatoes and peppers. But the cool start to the spring has actually been a good thing for the spring plants.

"The cooler weather been great for spring plants because they have been frozen in time. When we have a warm spring, those plants tend to leave us very quickly," said Joan Murphy, annuals department at Gethsemane.

"The cool weather is wonderful all the spring crops are upright and growing really well. It's a little too cold for any type of summer crops yet," said Paulette Olson, assistant manager of herbs and vegetables at Gethsemane.

With temperatures warming up into the 70s next week, Gethsemane's experts gave the green light to start planting those summer crops.
