CHICAGO (WLS) --Wednesday is going to be a blustery day. Strong winds, with gusts up to 55 mph, will be blowing through the Chicago area.
The winds were strong enough to close the Skydeck at the Willis Tower.
The Skydeck is closed currently due to high winds.— Skydeck Chicago (@SkydeckChicago) March 8, 2017
Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/80kJNyFfMg
A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Lee, La Salle, Livingston, Ford counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Benton counties in Indiana.
The National Weather Service said people should expect winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Drivers should take caution, especially those in high-profile vehicles. Winds this strong can make it difficult to get around safely.
We saw these fences blown over by today's 40MPH winds... #skydeck @ Willis tower is now closed due to wind. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/0gA1dsiMZI— Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) March 8, 2017
A High Wind Warning will also be in effect until 5 p.m. for parts of Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. The weather service said to expect gusts between 55 and 60 mph.
HIGH WIND WARNING: #Wisconsin #Michigan #Indiana Wind gusts of 55-60mph are possible pic.twitter.com/6HcZzy5koB— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 8, 2017