WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Skydeck closed due to high winds; gusts up to 55 mph expected

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday is going to be a blustery day. Strong winds, with gusts up to 55 mph, will be blowing through the Chicago area.

The winds were strong enough to close the Skydeck at the Willis Tower.


A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Lee, La Salle, Livingston, Ford counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Benton counties in Indiana.

The National Weather Service said people should expect winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Drivers should take caution, especially those in high-profile vehicles. Winds this strong can make it difficult to get around safely.


A High Wind Warning will also be in effect until 5 p.m. for parts of Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. The weather service said to expect gusts between 55 and 60 mph.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest seven-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Topics:
weatherwindwind damagewillis towerChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Resource center for tornado victims opens in Ottawa
Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Severe storms batter midwest
More Weather
Top Stories
Man who beat murder rap fatally shot soon after leaving jail
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Chicago women take part in 'A Day Without a Woman'
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
Researcher allegedly took uranium home; authorities find trace amounts on toilet
Man enlists flash mob for dance-party proposal
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
Show More
Police: Man kills girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide outside convention center
CSX freight train derails, ends up across roadway
Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes
Madigan: Banish statutes of limitations on child sex assault, abuse
More riverfront park space coming to West Ridge
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos