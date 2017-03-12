EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1796947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch meteorologist Larry Mowry's 7-day outlook.

The Chicago area could see its largest snowfall since before Christmas, with several inches of snow expected Monday.The snow is expected to begin after 8 p.m. Sunday and continuing through Monday, with moderate snow at times during the morning.Around three to six inches of snow are expected on the ground in most of the Chicago area by 3 p.m. Monday.The snow then tapers off until 9 p.m., with a band of lake effect snow potentially adding another one to five inches of snow in some areas Tuesday.Parts in northern Cook County and Lake County (Ill.) could see six to eight inches of snow, with other areas seeing four to six inches of snow.