  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Snow could make morning commute messy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area could see its largest snowfall since before Christmas, with several inches of snow expected Monday.

The snow is expected to begin after 8 p.m. Sunday and continuing through Monday, with moderate snow at times during the morning.

Around three to six inches of snow are expected on the ground in most of the Chicago area by 3 p.m. Monday.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The snow then tapers off until 9 p.m., with a band of lake effect snow potentially adding another one to five inches of snow in some areas Tuesday.

Parts in northern Cook County and Lake County (Ill.) could see six to eight inches of snow, with other areas seeing four to six inches of snow.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch meteorologist Larry Mowry's 7-day outlook.

Related Topics:
weathersnowwinterwinter stormChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Weather Sketchers for week of March 6
Pillowcase Project helps children prepare for severe weather
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
More Weather
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 wounded in Edgewater shooting
Police: Robbers luring victims to Brainerd on dating site
Increased security in Wrigleyville after recent attacks
4 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Community mourns 3 killed in St. Charles shooting
Assyrian artifacts discovered in abandoned ISIS tunnels
Floral fashions kickoff the Chicago Flower and Garden Show
Show More
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with river dyeing, parade
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Illinois fires coach John Groce after 18-14 season
Pedestrian struck on Metra UP Northwest Line
Joni Sledge, member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos