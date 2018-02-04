Snow blankets Chicago area, leads to 26 crashes in NW Indiana

Light snow continued to fall Sunday morning in the Chicago area, but roadways became slippery as temperatures dropped.The Chicago area saw 1-2 inches of snow -- mostly along Lake Michigan - and the day turned very windy and cold in the afternoon.Up to 3 inches fell in northwest Indiana, which experienced whiteout conditions at approximately 11:30 a.m. The low visibility contributed to several crashes along I-80,94, Indiana State Police said.According to officials, those crashes included a 17-car pileup at the 7.2 mile marker that resulted from four separate crashes.A 13-car pileup resulted from seven individual crashes at the 6.2 mile marker, police said.State troopers responded to 26 crashes Sunday."Many of the crashes could have been avoided had the speeds been reduced as well as following distances in between vehicles," said Master Trooper Glen Fifield of Indiana State Police. "These were two of the contributing factors to weather conditions."Some Chicago homeowners spent the day the snow from their driveways and sidewalks.For Wendy Hozman, it's a two hour job."I just start down here and then I broom away from the garage and I get the snow blower out," Hozman said.The snow and cold temperatures did not deter paddle tennis players this morning in Glencoe."It is a fall, winter and spring sport, emphasis on winter," said Chris Warner of the Michigan Shores Club. "We play in all conditions, rain, snow or sun."More snow is expected Monday evening, bringing as much as 3-5 inches.If at least three inches of snow falls on Sunday at O'Hare airport, Art Van Furniture will be on the hook for a large furniture bill.Last month, the furniture retailer offered a promotion saying furniture would be free if it snows three inches on Super Bowl Sunday.As part of its "Let It Snow" promotion, Art Van Furniture said it will fully refund all purchases of $999 or more made on January 5, 6, 7, and 8.