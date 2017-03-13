  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Chicago Weather: Snow making roads slick for morning commute

Snow is making slick for the morning commute Monday. (WLS)

By and Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow falling across the Chicago area is making roads slick for the morning commute and has led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the city's airports.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until 1 p.m., when the snow is expected to begin to diminish in some areas. Most areas will likely see between two to five inches of snow by Monday afternoon.

The snow is expected to pick up again Monday night and into Tuesday, with a Lake Effect Snow Watch expected to begin at 7 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Cook, DuPage and Lake (Ill.) counties. Those areas could see and additional three to five inches of snow.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The snow is making roads slippery for the morning commute. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said their fleet of snow plows will focus on salting and on plowing arterial routes. Once those are clear, plows will work on clearing neighborhood streets.

IDOT is warning drivers to take it slow as snow makes roads slick in the morning commute.



IDOT's full crew of 350 trucks are out clearing snow from the expressways. IDOT spokeswoman Gianna Urgo warned drivers to take it slow and leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you and don't crowd the snow plows.
ABC7 Storm Tracker traveled on Grand Avenue in Gurnee Monday morning, where the snow on the pavement was making the road slick. On Interstate 94 in Riverwoods, salt from snow plows was keeping the pavement clear.

HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT CITY AIRPORTS

At the city's airports, hundreds of flights have been cancelled. At O'Hare, 413 flights have been cancelled with delays averaging 31 minutes. An additional 98 flights have been cancelled at Midway, where average delays are under 15 minutes.

The snow storm swooped in overnight, making visibility bad and creating slick conditions.

Sunday at around 8:45 p.m., O'Hare started with about 44 cancellation and Midway had 10, but then the storm started to grow in intensity and as the night went on more and more flights had to be scrapped.

Travelers Monday morning looked at the flight boards closely, hoping to get on their flights.

"We've been very fortunate all year, all winter long regarding the snow. We got it early and there was a dry spell. January and February were record months, so a little bit in March, it would be nice to be done with it though," said passenger Tom Conlin.

"We're leaving for Orlando and glad that we are leaving early. I wasn't happy when I booked the flight, but now that it is early, we're happy," said passenger Kate Dunlap.
The cancelations are spread across destinations all across the country.

The airlines now trying to re-book passengers, telling them to get to the airport as early as possible if their flight is actually leaving.

