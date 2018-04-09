  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Spring snow creates slick roads

Snow across the Chicago area has created slick conditions on roadways for the morning commute. (WLS)

Highland Park, Ill. (WLS) --
Snow across the Chicago area has created slick conditions on roadways for the morning commute.

There is a potential for up to an inch of snow to accumulate on lawns, but not much accumulation is expected on roads.

The snow is expected to wind down by about 9 a.m., with occasional bursts of snow through the morning. There will be spotty rain/snow mix through the afternoon and could affect Monday's Cubs Home Opener.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on U.S. 41 near Highland Park, where road conditions were beginning to improve by about 6 a.m. after heavier snowfall earlier.

Several crashes have been reported, including one on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 49th Street and another on the Edens Expressway at the Dempster exit.
