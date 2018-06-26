Showers and thunderstorms brought heavy rain and frequent lightning to O'Hare International Airport Tuesday morning.More than 150 flights were canceled at O'Hare as of 10:45 a.m. The airport reported delays of about 30 minutes at that time.O'Hare reported heavy rain with a thunderstorm at 7:51 a.m. and light rain lingered through 10 a.m.LIVE Doppler 7 MAX showed frequent cloud-to-ground lightning in the area with the stronger thunderstorms from 7:40 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.Those showers and storms exited the area by late Tuesday morning. Dry weather is expected around O'Hare and Midway airports through the afternoon.However, by Tuesday evening strong-to-severe storms are expected to impact both airports, as they move from west-to-east across northern Illinois. More delays are possible at that time.A flash flood watch was issued for the Chicago area as two rounds of thunderstorms were expected to move through the region on Tuesday.Isolated or scattered "non-severe" thunderstorms were expected Tuesday morning, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service. A second round of storms could spread east into northern Illinois throughout the evening.The evening storms "will be capable of being severe with strong winds and possibly some hail being the main threats," the weather service said. Winds could reach 60 to 70 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter could develop.A flash flood watch was in effect for north central and northeast Illinois from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. Rivers and streams in the area are running high and the ground remains moist from recent rainfall, so any additional rain could quickly turn into runoff.Chicago has seen more rain since May 1 this year than the same period in any year since 1871, when officials started keeping records.A high of 79 degrees is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures start to climb again at the end of the week, according to the weather service. Thursday was expected to see a high of 88, while temperatures on Friday and Saturday could reach 95. The humidity could make it feel like 110 degrees on Friday, while the heat index on Saturday could reach 109.