Significant flooding now in Mundelein, Illinois. Check your sump pumps, and remember never to drive through flooded streets! @NWSChicago #ilwx #flood pic.twitter.com/uMzZPIEizE — Marisa Nuzzo (@marisanuzzowx) June 26, 2018

Sure — Sam Bertellotti (@ImLotti) June 26, 2018

Crazy here in Huntley as the winds pound with lots of rain. Visibility is slight. pic.twitter.com/3bCE99DmZp — MidwestStormChaser (@MdwStormChaser) June 26, 2018

A series of strong storms are moving through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, particularly to the north and northwest of the city.A Tornado Warning is in effect for Will County until 7:30 p.m.The heaviest rains at 5 p.m. were falling in Lake County, with Waukegan on track to receive the downpours next as the storms move east.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Kane County until 8:30 p.m.Flooding on roadways has been reported in Rockford and Mundelein, and drivers in the north and west suburbs are urged to use caution when driving through any standing water.Rainfall rates are about 1 to 3 inches per hour, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News meteorologist Cheryl Scott, bringing with them real flooding concerns. There is an area flood advisory until 7:30 p.m.ABC7 Eyewitness News meteorologist Larry Mowry said the thunderstorms will bring with them heavy rain, lightning and gusting winds. Some clouds are showing a little rotation at their lowest levels, and there is a good chance to see isolated funnel clouds .The entire Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.As of 5:45 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 713 cancelled flights and delays averaging 59 minutes. Midway International Airport reported 88 cancelled flights and delays of less than 15 minutes.O'Hare reported heavy rain with a thunderstorm at 7:51 a.m. and light rain lingered through 10 a.m.Those showers and storms exited the area by late Tuesday morning.However, by Tuesday evening strong-to-severe storms are expected to impact both airports, as they move from west-to-east across northern Illinois. More delays are possible at that time.A flash flood watch was in effect for north central and northeast Illinois from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. Rivers and streams in the area are running high and the ground remains moist from recent rainfall, so any additional rain could quickly turn into runoff.Chicago has seen more rain since May 1 this year than the same period in any year since 1871, when officials started keeping records.