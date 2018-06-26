Crazy here in Huntley as the winds pound with lots of rain. Visibility is slight. pic.twitter.com/3bCE99DmZp — MidwestStormChaser (@MdwStormChaser) June 26, 2018

A series of strong storms are moving through the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, particularly to the north and northwest of the city.There are no watches or warnings as of 4 p.m. The strongest storms are currently over Barrington Hills and along the I-90 corridor.ABC7 Eyewitness News meteorologist Larry Mowry said the thunderstorms will bring with them heavy rain, lightning and gusting winds. Some clouds are showing a little rotation at their lowest levels, and there is a good chance to see isolated funnel clouds before 6 p.m.The entire Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.As of 4:45 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 686 cancelled flights and delays averaging 55 minutes. Midway International Airport reported 87 cancelled flights and delays averaging 16 minutes.O'Hare reported heavy rain with a thunderstorm at 7:51 a.m. and light rain lingered through 10 a.m.Those showers and storms exited the area by late Tuesday morning.However, by Tuesday evening strong-to-severe storms are expected to impact both airports, as they move from west-to-east across northern Illinois. More delays are possible at that time.A flash flood watch was issued for the Chicago area as two rounds of thunderstorms were expected to move through the region on Tuesday.Isolated or scattered "non-severe" thunderstorms were expected Tuesday morning, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service. A second round of storms could spread east into northern Illinois throughout the evening.The evening storms "will be capable of being severe with strong winds and possibly some hail being the main threats," the weather service said. Winds could reach 60 to 70 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter could develop.A flash flood watch was in effect for north central and northeast Illinois from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. Rivers and streams in the area are running high and the ground remains moist from recent rainfall, so any additional rain could quickly turn into runoff.Chicago has seen more rain since May 1 this year than the same period in any year since 1871, when officials started keeping records.A high of 79 degrees is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures start to climb again at the end of the week, according to the weather service. Thursday was expected to see a high of 88, while temperatures on Friday and Saturday could reach 95. The humidity could make it feel like 110 degrees on Friday, while the heat index on Saturday could reach 109.