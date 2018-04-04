WEATHER

Strong winds destroy hangar near Hobby Airport in Houston, causing it to collapse

Damage seen during the daylight of hangar near Hobby Airport (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON --
Strong winds took down a large hangar at Hobby Airport overnight when severe storms rolled through southeast Houston.


No one was inside the hangar when it happened. No one was hurt.
Authorities say a hangar collapsed after strong winds hit it during the storms overnight.


According to HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson, police received a call a little after midnight to assist the fire department at the hanger owned by Jet Aviation.

The private plane hangar is located on West Monroe Road at Scranton Street.

According to meteorologist Travis Herzog, there were wind gusts of 60 miles per hour at Hobby.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains how a microburst at Hobby Airport led to the collapse
Meteorlogist Travis Herzog explains that a microburst hit Hobby Airport causing the damage left behind Wednesday morning.



A total of eight planes were damaged: four inside the hangar and four outside. Bill Begley, the public information officer at Hobby Airport, says there's millions of dollars in damage.


Hobby Airport is now working with Jet Aviation to make sure all the debris is removed from the nearest runway, which is also used by commercial planes.
Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is on the scene where a private plane hangar has been destroyed.



Currently, there are no flight delays.


Some flights that are scheduled to take off in that area will be moved to the west side of the airport.

"There's only so much you can prepare for," said Bill Begley, public information officer for Hobby Airport. "We lease this area out to companies and they build the facilities so we're trying to support them and trying to recover what's happening here. Mother Nature can be pretty strong."

