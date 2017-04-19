TORNADO

Survivor recounts devastation of Oak Lawn tornado

Ron Berghuis captured images of the devastation after the tornado outbreak that he and his young family survived. (WLS)

By
HOMETOWN, Ill. (WLS) --
Fifty years ago this week, the deadliest tornado in Illinois history tore through suburban Oak Lawn and surrounding communities.

One survivor captured images of the devastation after the outbreak that he and his young family survived. His account of what happened is still fresh in his mind after all these years.

At least 10 tornadoes touched down that day in the Chicago area. Three were F-4 tornadoes.

Fifty-eight people lost their lives and more than 1,000 were injured. As we come up on the 50th anniversary of that devastating day, pictures and video revive memories that never have faded.

"It was a nightmare," Ron Berghuis said. He and his family took shelter in their home as the tornado was coming through Oak Lawn, moving toward their home in Hometown.

He can recount the events of that day like it just happened.

"It was just kind of eerie, you could feel the barometric pressure drop. You could feel something different, didn't know what it was," he recalled.

As the tornado struck their home, his wife, 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter huddled together.

"We were praying we were going to live through it and we were very fortunate we did," he said.

The day after the tornado, Ron took his 8mm camera and captured this video. It shows the aftermath of this F-4 tornado.

"You want to know what war is like, you have a good shot at it here. The devastation," he said. "Houses everywhere, stuff thrown everywhere. Appliances, pieces of roofs you name it it's there."

MORE: Photos from the Oak Lawn Library archives

Pictures provided by the Oak Lawn Library show the extent of that devastation. It is a moment frozen in time: the clock stopped at the Oak Lawn High School the moment the tornado hit and a wedding album was embedded in a tree.

Near the school, the Suburban Transit Company took a direct hit. Buses were tossed around, landing upside down and on top of each other. Even landing on a nearby home.

Berghuis was there in this aftermath. He and his neighbor helped rescue children trapped under a collapsed roof. He was able to get them to the hospital. And at the hospital he was asked to stay and help the patients.

"It was neighbor helping neighbor, that's what you do," Berghuis said. "My daughter always says you're such a hero. I say, 'No, honey, there were no heroes, you do these things because you have to.'"

At 78 years old, Ron is still working as a broker for ReMax.

After the tornado, he was deputized by the sheriff to help enforce the strict curfew that was placed on the area for the next several days.

He may disagree, but Berghuis is definitely a hero - as were so many that day.
Related Topics:
weatherforecasttornadoOak LawnHometown
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The Oak Lawn tornado outbreak, 50 years later
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
TORNADO
Belvidere tornado survivors remember 50 years later
The Oak Lawn tornado outbreak, 50 years later
Daily Herald: Trailer park tornado shelters
Costly start to the year for weather
More tornado
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
Belvidere tornado survivors remember 50 years later
The Oak Lawn tornado outbreak, 50 years later
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 22, fatally shot near Roseland home
2 CPD officers injured in crash responding to fatal shooting
Ruling in CPS lawsuit comes April 28; outcome could shorten school year
Body of 24-year-old woman found in SUV in downtown Chesterton
Wet-phone-in-rice trick ends in 2nd-degree burns
Illinois lawmakers hear testimony about legal marijuana from Colorado
Caterpillar to move headquarters to Deerfield
Show More
Aaron Hernandez found dead in apparent jail suicide
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel after 20 years
20,000 pounds of cheese burns in Wisconsin semi fire
Serena Williams is pregnant
East Chicago residents protest EPA head Scott Pruitt's visit
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos