The Alaskan Turnagain Arm bore tide is a picturesque wave in Alaska, set against a stunning, snowcapped backdrop. Kristofor Swanson posted a video to Facebook of him riding the wave in October, which has received over 600,000 views."That was amazing! Lived in Alaska 15 yrs. Heard about it but never saw it," commented one Facebook user."This is one of the best quality videos of bore tide surfing I've seen. Great job," commented another.