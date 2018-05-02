WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms move in Wednesday evening, could turn severe

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thunderstorms are moving into the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, and could become severe. Most of the Chicago area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 pm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Will and Cook counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kankakee County until 5:45 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for all of Northern Illinois at about 4 p.m. and last until 11 p.m.

Rain and hail started falling in the west suburbs shortly before 4:30 p.m.


The storm front is to the west of Chicago and is moving east and south. ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said rain will taper off overnight into spotty showers.

At O'Hare International Airport flights are delayed an average of 1 hour and 15 minutes. There are no reported cancellations. Midway International Airport reported normal operations.

